Sault police say murder-suicide behind two gun deaths Aug. 5

A murder-suicide was behind two people who died from gunshot wounds Aug. 5 at a residential fire on Goulais Avenue, Sault police said Wednesday.

One of the victims was found dead in the driveway, the second inside the burning home. Police said their investigation has uncovered a tragic series of events.

"One of the people involved approached the other in the driveway of a residence and shot them with a firearm twice," the Sault Police Service said in a news release.

"Following the initial gunshots, the individual went back to the other residence at the scene, started a fire and fatally injured themselves with a gunshot."

The victim killed in the driveway was taken to hospital and officially pronounced dead. The names of the two deceased are not being released at the request of next of kin.

"The two victims are known to each other," police said.

"This is an isolated incident. The scenes have been released by police to next of kin. The investigation is ongoing."