Sault police say sextortion complaints persist in community, issue warning

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said Thursday it keeps receiving complaints from the public related to sextortion.

"Sextortion happens when a person sends an intimate image and/or video to someone and is then threatened with the public release of the image or video unless the victim pays a demanded amount of money," police said in a news release.

"Non-consensual image sharing is when someone consents to having an image taken but does not consent to have the image shared with others."

Police said it's important to take steps to protect yourself from this type of blackmail.

"Predators are constantly looking for ways to exploit others in the online space," the release said.

"Using proactive measures is crucial to protect your information and images online."

The first step is obvious: don't share intimate images online, through any apps or messaging programs.

"Ensure social media security settings restrict what strangers can see, especially photos," police said. "Never provide personal information to people online."

If you are ever threatened online, contact police or cybertip.ca

"Parents and guardians, the online space is evolving, be aware of the social media platforms young people in your lives are using," police added.

"There are parental controls and safety measures you can enact to protect them from predators."