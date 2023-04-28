Sault police say suspect caught with drugs, counterfeit cash and a chequebook stolen in 2013
A weapons call Friday morning in Sault Ste. Marie led to the discovery of drugs, counterfeit cash and a stolen chequebook from a decade ago.
Police received a 911 call around 6 a.m. regarding someone with a gun at a multi-unit residence on Wellington Street West.
“Officers were dispatched to the area and they saw someone matching the description provided walking on Huron Street,” police said in a news release.
“The person was arrested, and later identified as the accused.”
A search of the 32-year-old suspect uncovered a replica handgun, a chequebook reported stolen in 2013, three counterfeit Canadian $50 bills and about 11 grams of a substance believed to be heroin.
The estimated street value of the drugs seized is $5,710.
The accused is charged with weapons offences, possession of stolen property, possession of counterfeit money, drug trafficking and three counts of violating probation.
The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
