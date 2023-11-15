Sault police say suspect exposed their privates, made obscene gestures during arrest

A 26-year-old suspect in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with committing an indecent act in a public place, among other offences, in connection with an incident in the city last month.

On Oct. 27, the accused was trespassing at a business on Bay Street.

“When escorted out by security personnel, the accused exposed their genitals and made offensive gestures to several people,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

“The accused then left the property but came back a couple hours later and was again told to leave. Police obtained a warrant for their arrest.”

The accused returned to the business again on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 and was again escorted off the premises by security.

Then on Tuesday, police responded to an alarm at a business on East Street, where they found the suspect and took them into custody.

“Investigation revealed the accused had broken into the business and damaged property,” police said.

“They were found to be in possession of a stolen passport, break-and-enter tools, a set of master keys for the business and one bullet. They were rearrested for these offences.”

Charges include committing an indecent act in public, break and enter, mischief, possession of ammunition and 10 counts of failing to comply with probation orders.

The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.