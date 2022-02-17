Sault police say suspect held underage victim captive, hit them with firearm

A 32-year-old suspect is in custody following an incident on Elliot Road on Feb. 15 involving sexual interference and forcible confinement involving a minor.

"During the morning hours, the accused touched an underage victim for a sexual purpose, threatened them with and struck them with a firearm," Sault Ste. Marie Police said in a news release Thursday.

"Around 5 p.m. the victim was able to get away from the accused and contact police."

Police surrounded a residence on Elliot Road and took the accused into custody.

"A subsequent search found the accused to be in possession of approximately one gram of methamphetamine and small quantities of substances believed to be psilocybin and fentanyl," police said.

The suspect in the case is facing numerous charges, including forcible confinement, two counts of assault with a weapon, weapons possessio0n, pointing a firearm, sexual interference and drug possession.

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing. The investigation is ongoing, police added.