Sault police say suspect left residence to punch victim several times

A 22-year-old man from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with assault and other offences following a collision Aug. 27 on St. Georges Avenue West.

Sault police said the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. and the assault took place while the drivers were exchanging insurance information.

“The victim reported they had been in a motor vehicle collision and, while exchanging information with the driver of the other vehicle, the accused had exited a nearby residence, punched them several times and pushed them to the ground,” police said in a news release.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the victim was attacked. The suspect was found on John Street and charged with assault and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 8.