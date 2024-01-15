Sault police say suspect tried to hide shotgun in a snowbank

A 32-year-old suspect has been charged after Sault police received a report of someone carrying a “gun wrapped in a blanket.”

Police were called around 3 p.m. Jan. 14 about someone carrying a concealed weapon on Great Northern Road.

“Officers were dispatched to the area, where they located the accused near Wawanosh Avenue and Blake Avenue,” police said.

The suspect saw police were looking for them and “ran away,” police said.

“Officers located the accused again nearby, where they were trying to bury something in a snowbank. Officers checked what they had buried and found a shotgun wrapped in a sleeping bag. The accused was arrested.”

Charges include carrying a concealed weapon and unauthorized possession of a weapon. The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

o Download our app to get local alerts on your device

o Get the latest local updates right to your inbox