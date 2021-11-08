Sault police say suspected impaired driver struck and injured two people riding bikes

A 19-year-old resident of Sault Ste. Marie is facing impaired driving and dangerous driving charges, among others, after two people on bicycles were hit by a vehicle.

In a news release Monday, the Sault Police Service said the incident took place around 10:44 p.m. on Oct. 30.

"Officers responded to a call of two cyclists being struck by a vehicle in the 500 block of John Street," police said.

"Upon arrival officers found two men suffering from injuries. (Emergency medical staff) attended and they were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries."

Police located the suspect just after midnight when they received a call about an impaired driving on Wellington Street East.

"Upon arrival, officers observed a parked vehicle matching the description of the vehicle involved in the collision on John Street," police said.

"Upon speaking with the accused, officers developed grounds to believe his ability to operate a vehicle was impaired by alcohol. He was arrested and later refused to provide breathe samples into an approved device."

The suspect is now charged with impaired driving, two counts of dangerous driving, driving without insurance, refusing to provide a breath sample, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and driving without insurance.

The accused was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 29.