Sault police say suspects stole tip jar, threw food and attacked victim with a shovel
A 28-year-old suspect is in custody in Sault Ste. Marie following an altercation at a local business Nov. 25.
In a news release, Sault police said the incident began around 8:20 p.m. when three people were at a business on Second Line West.
"While at the business an altercation ensued, as the accused threatened to harm the victims, stole a tip jar from the business and threw food at the two victims," police said.
When the three people left, two victims followed them outside and were attacked.
"One victim was assaulted with a shovel and what is believed to be a 2×4," police said. "The other victim was also assaulted with the 2×4 piece of wood. The three fled the area. Both victims sustained non-life threatening injuries."
Police arrived and were able to identify one of the suspects. They were arrested around 9:08 p.m. on Second Line West.
Charges include robbery, two counts of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and two counts of breaching probation.
The suspect was held for bail court.
"The investigation is ongoing," police said. "Officers are currently attempting to identify the two other people involved in the incident."
