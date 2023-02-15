Sault police say teen was driving 109 km/h in a 50 km/h zone
A 19-year-old driver in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with stunt driving following a speed enforcement initiative Wednesday morning.
Police set up on Third Line East when the teen driver was clocked driving 109 km/h in a 50 km/h zone at around 9:26 a.m.
“The officer conducted a traffic stop and the driver is facing an automatic 30-day licence suspension and the vehicle will be impounded for 14 days,” police said in a news release.
“The average fee to have a vehicle towed and impounded for 14 days is approximately $1,400.”
Driving at dangerous speeds is proven to cause serious injuries and death of drivers and passengers of vehicles, police reminded motorists.
“Everyone in Sault Ste. Marie and Prince Township is urged to drive according to conditions and to obey posted speed limits,” police said.
“Driving is a privilege and violating the law can lead to you losing that privilege. For everyone using area roadways, drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, please drive responsibly to ensure everyone can reach their destination safely.”
-
19-year-old from Edmonton charged with drug trafficking in northern AlbertaA 19-year-old Edmontonian was arrested by RCMP in Grande Prairie last week after officers say they spotted him running a red light.
-
New musical set to debut in East Vancouver tells story of Indigenous, Two-spirit drag artistCorey Payette's new musical Starwalker tells the story of an Indigenous, Two-spirit drag artist trying to break into East Vancouver's scene, and is set to premier at The Cultch from Feb. 16 to March 5.
-
Students and staff concerned with speeding at school near Brentwood Bay, B.C.Students and staff are concerned about drivers speeding through a school zone in the Tsartlip First Nation just north of Brentwood Bay, B.C., despite years of complaints.
-
'Everybody loves it': Pet therapy program returns to YEG Edmonton International AirportThe popular pet therapy program has returned to the YEG Edmonton International Airport.
-
Iconic Toronto restaurant clears the air following rumours of shutdownWhat was meant to be a love letter to Toronto – a see you later, not a teary-eyed goodbye– turned into an emotional upheaval from the city when an iconic restaurant posted an unintentionally cryptic message on Valentine’s Day.
-
Calgary police stop sedan travelling 123 km/h in 50 km/h zoneCalgary police are using an example of excessive speeding from the weekend to warn drivers to slow down on city streets.
-
Mental health in the spotlight at WRPS board meetingMental health concerns were discussed at Wednesday’s Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) board meeting, where the police chief says they respond to a minimum of 3,000 mental health-specific calls annually.
-
'He's been driven out': CAO who helped guide newly elected council shockingly resignsAfter just over two years on the job, Central Elgin (CE) chief administrative officer (CAO) Paul Shipway has shockingly resigned.
-
Pilot program offering more respite opportunities launches in WindsorA new program is merging respite services with hospitality.