Sault police say teen was driving 109 km/h in a 50 km/h zone

A 19-year-old driver in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with stunt driving following a speed enforcement initiative Wednesday morning.

Police set up on Third Line East when the teen driver was clocked driving 109 km/h in a 50 km/h zone at around 9:26 a.m.

“The officer conducted a traffic stop and the driver is facing an automatic 30-day licence suspension and the vehicle will be impounded for 14 days,” police said in a news release.

“The average fee to have a vehicle towed and impounded for 14 days is approximately $1,400.”

Driving at dangerous speeds is proven to cause serious injuries and death of drivers and passengers of vehicles, police reminded motorists.

“Everyone in Sault Ste. Marie and Prince Township is urged to drive according to conditions and to obey posted speed limits,” police said.

“Driving is a privilege and violating the law can lead to you losing that privilege. For everyone using area roadways, drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, please drive responsibly to ensure everyone can reach their destination safely.”