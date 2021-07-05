Sault police search for suspect after man beaten with a baseball bat

The Sault Ste. Marie Police service is searching for a suspect following an early morning attack July 3 on Pentagon Boulevard.

Police responded around 4 a.m. to reports of a dispute between two people.

"Upon arrival, officers found a male victim suffering from serious injuries," police said in a news release Monday. "The initial investigation determined the victim was struck in the head with a baseball bat. Officers have identified a suspect and they are currently wanted for aggravated assault in relation to this incident."

The male victim is currently in hospital.

"In consideration of public safety, the name of the wanted suspect is not being released at this time," police said.

"There has been substantial social media activity about this incident. This release is being issued, in part, to dispel any false information circulating online. We believe withholding specific information about the wanted suspect is in the best interest of public safety."

Police want to discourage residents from "confronting people they believe are involved in criminal activity," police said.

"If you have concerns about criminal activity please contact police, call 911 in cases of emergency and 705-949-6300 for less urgent concerns."

The investigation is ongoing and further information will be released as it becomes available, police said.