Sault police seize $260K in illegal drugs, four people charged

Four people have been charged after a traffic stop Thursday morning in Sault Ste. Marie uncovered drugs and weapons, police said Friday.

More than $260,000 in fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine were seized, along with a conducted energy weapon (CEW), also known as a Taser.

The incident began around 10 a.m., when police saw one of the suspects in a car parked on Pine Street. The man was already wanted on outstanding warrants.

When police pulled the car over, they discovered another wanted man inside.

"A subsequent search of him located a small quantity of a substance believed to be cocaine, a small quantity of a substance believed to be fentanyl and approximately $6,709 of Canadian currency," police said in a news release. "Further investigation determined he was a suspended driver."

A search of the vehicle located 465.87 grams of a substance believed to be fentanyl, 9.73 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, the CEW and firearm ammunition.

The estimated street value of the narcotics seized is $260,417, police said.

“With this seizure, approximately 5,000 potentially fatal doses of illicit narcotics will not be available on the streets of Sault Ste. Marie and Prince Township,” Chief Hugh Stevenson said in the release.

“This poison is a significant contributor to criminal activity in our communities. I applaud the work of our officers. This is the third significant seizure of drugs in the last 11 days. To the public, we will continue to investigate the drug sub-culture to identify those profiting from the distribution of narcotics, disrupt their distribution and bring them before the courts.”

All four are charged with offences related to trafficking, as well as breaching release orders, driving while suspended, weapons possession and numerous other charges.

All four accused were held for bail court and remanded into custody with court dates set for later this month.