Sault police seize guns, ammunition, drugs, suspect charged

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service uncovered a cache of weapons and ammunition Tuesday when officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Walters Street.

A 41-year-old suspect has been charged with weapons and drug offences, police said in a news release Wednesday.

The weapons included a sawed-off double barrel shotgun, a sawed-off Mossberg rifle, a revolver and ammunition for all three weapons.

Police seized drugs believed to be 9.3 grams of fentanyl, 4.6 grams of heroin, 9.5 grams of methamphetamine, a false ID and drug paraphernalia.

“The estimated street value of the drugs seized is $7,941,” police said.

The suspect has been charged with numerous counts of weapons and ammunition possession, two counts of trafficking, drug possession, possessing false identity documents and seven counts of breach of recognizance.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.