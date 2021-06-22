Sault police seize handgun, charge two people with firearm, drug offences

A man and a woman in Sault Ste. Marie are facing charges following a raid on a Patrick Street residence Monday evening.

"Upon entry, officers located the two accused and they were arrested without incident," police said in a news release Tuesday.

"During a subsequent search officers located a .38 calibre revolver with the serial number tampered with, ammunition and approximately 220 grams of a substance believed to be cannabis hashish."

The 46-year-old woman and 52-year-old man are charged with several offences, including weapons possession, tampering with a serial number on a firearm and possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing.

Both were held for bail court.