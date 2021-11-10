Sault police showing how crimes are evolving

With police services across the province taking part in Crime Prevention Week, Sault Ste. Marie's police service is using the time to show how criminality is evolving.

Sault police have focused part of their efforts on the online world and how to prevent crime that way. Fraud and other online safety measures have been a highlight of the week.

Sault police spokesperson Lincoln Louttit said police are also highlighting its crisis response team, keeping in line with a theme this year of a holistic approach to crime prevention.

"That's been a very successful partnership for us," Louttit said. "We wanted to make sure we highlighted that, but also services Sault area hospital has. They have their own crisis support clinic that I'm not sure everybody in the community is aware of."

Sault police will end the week with traffic safety, after receiving complaints about speeding, Louttit added.