Sault police showing how crimes are evolving
With police services across the province taking part in Crime Prevention Week, Sault Ste. Marie's police service is using the time to show how criminality is evolving.
Sault police have focused part of their efforts on the online world and how to prevent crime that way. Fraud and other online safety measures have been a highlight of the week.
Sault police spokesperson Lincoln Louttit said police are also highlighting its crisis response team, keeping in line with a theme this year of a holistic approach to crime prevention.
"That's been a very successful partnership for us," Louttit said. "We wanted to make sure we highlighted that, but also services Sault area hospital has. They have their own crisis support clinic that I'm not sure everybody in the community is aware of."
Sault police will end the week with traffic safety, after receiving complaints about speeding, Louttit added.
-
Ontario school board hiring hundreds of uncertified teachers because of staffing shortageOne Ontario school board has posted an advertisement looking to hire hundreds of uncertified teachers because of a major staffing shortage.
-
Korean navy ships to visit Greater VictoriaA pair of South Korean navy ships will dock in Esquimalt, B.C., for a visit this week.
-
Here's how Albertans reacted to the COVID-19 restrictions announced in September“To say that you have failed the responsible population of this province is an understatement,” reads one email. “Pandering to the selfish unvaccinated is unacceptable.”
-
-
CJAY92 morning hosts raise money for Veterans Food Bank of CalgaryCJAY-92 morning show hosts Jesse and JD are hoping Thursday's 50-50 draw – with proceeds going to the Veterans Food Bank of Calgary – will be the biggest one yet.
-
No GO train service on Lakeshore West Line this weekend due to track replacementThere will be no GO train service on the Lakeshore West Line this weekend due to track replacement work, Metrolinx announced Thursday.
-
Algoma Public Health reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, two possible exposuresAs Ontario tries to contain a province-wide surge in COVID-19, Sault Ste. Marie reported 25 new cases Thursday.
-
Canadian troops, families honoured on Nov. 11 in EdmontonRemembrance Day 2021 was an especially momentous occasion, marked by a return to programming that was subject to fewer pandemic restrictions and a decision months earlier for Canada to pull out of Afghanistan after two decades.
-
Ottawa doctor pleads for help from the prime minister after death threatAn Ottawa family doctor who organized mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics earlier this year has received a death threat and she is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to do more to protect health-care workers facing similar risks.