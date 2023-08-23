Sault police standoff with armed suspect ends peacefully

Tense moments in Sault Ste. Marie on Tuesday night as police dealt with an armed wanted person who barricaded themselves inside a home.

Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Farquhar Street around 9 p.m., a news release said.

"There were significant police resources dispatched to the area, including members of patrol services, investigation services, and the emergency services unit," Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident around 11 p.m.

"Officers will remain on scene while the area is cleared," police said.

More details to come as CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca continues to follow the story.