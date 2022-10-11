Sault police stop driver going 106 km/h in a 50 km/h zone

A driver was stopped for speeding in Sault Ste. Marie and police say they were going more than twice the posted speed limit.

Officers saw a vehicle travelling very fast south on Peoples Road on Monday around 4 p.m., Sault police said in a news release.

The Nissan Sentra sedan was clocked travelling 106 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on a street that is a mix of commercial and residential.

Now, the driver faces an automatic 30-day license suspension and the vehicle will be impounded for two weeks.

"The average fee to have your vehicle towed and impounded for 14 days is approximately $1,400," Sault police said.

"Driving is a privilege and violating the law can lead to you losing that privilege. For everyone using area roadways, drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, please drive responsibility to ensure everyone can reach their destination safely."

As of April 1, drivers found guilty of stunt driving in Ontario must complete a driver improvement course within 60 days of conviction or risk having their license cancelled.

Drivers who are convicted could also face a fine of up to $10,000 and up to six months in prison.

Speed-related deaths reached a 10-year high in Ontario with 81 fatalities last year, provincial police said. This was up by 19 deaths from 2020.