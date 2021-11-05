Sault police stun man with Taser after he resists arrest, tries to disarm officer

A 28-year-old man in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with disarming a peace officer following an incident Thursday afternoon.

Police said they had to stun the man with a conducted energy weapon – commonly known as a Taser – in order to take him into custody.

"Around 1:40 p.m., while responding to a call for service in the area of Northland Road and Conmee Avenue, (police) observed the accused in the area," police said in a news release Friday.

"Further investigation revealed he was wanted for failing to attend court."

Police said he began resisting arrest when they tried to take him into custody.

"While officers were attempting to gain control of the accused, he attempted to disarm one of the officers," the release said.

"In order to gain control of the accused officers deployed a conductive energy weapon. He was arrested."

A subsequent search of the accused found him to be in possession of a small quantity of substances believed to be methamphetamine and fentanyl.

He is charged with disarming a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, failing to attend court, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

He was held for bail court.