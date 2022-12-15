Sault police urging motorists to be prepared for bad weather

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service and the city are warning the driving public of hazardous driving conditions as storm weather enters the region.

The city said snow clearing may take longer than usual on account of heavy snow and high winds.

Traffic Sgt. Ray Magnan said the biggest factor in winter collisions is motorists not driving according to road conditions.

“You must adjust your speed to the road conditions,” said Magnan.

“Even though the speed limit might be 50 or 60 kilometres, in this kind of weather you must greatly reduce that because it takes that much longer to stop your vehicle when the road is icy or snow covered.”

Meantime, the Sault Ste. Marie Airport is dealing with flight cancellations due to the weather -- and a broken de-icing truck.

“Unfortunately in weather such as this where de-icing is required on certain aircraft, they’re unable to do that,” said CEO Terry Bos.

“Porter and Air Canada are both aircraft that require that. So, although there might have been cancelations due to the weather to begin with, the fact that the de-icing truck is not performing at the moment, obviously impacts that, as well.”

Airport officials said the de-icing apparatus is being repaired and will need to be tested.

It’s a good idea for passengers to check their flight status before making their way to the airport, officials added.