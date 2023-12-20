Sault police wake passed-out driver, who then drives off and injures four officers
Two people have been charged and four officers received minor injuries after police in Sault Ste. Marie confronted an unconscious driver on Wellington Street.
The incident began with a report of a stolen vehicle Dec. 19, followed by a report of an unconscious person behind the wheel in a parking lot around 6 p.m.
“Officers were dispatched to the parking lot and attempted to speak with the driver,” Sault police said in a news release Wednesday.
“The driver … drove away and struck an officer. They then crashed the vehicle into a fence and drove out of the parking lot. The vehicle, which continued to evade police, drove erratically and without lights through a busy parking lot, through a red light, and struck a police cruiser before eventually being stopped on Brien Avenue.”
Four officers received minor injuries and three police cruisers were damaged by the time the driver and passenger were arrested around 6:30 p.m.
“The driver had also been arrested around 5:40 a.m. the same day for an unrelated break and enter in the 600 block of Metzger Street and they were released on an undertaking,” police said.
The 40-year-old driver is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation, three counts of assault of a peace officer break and enter and other offences.
The passenger is charged with being an occupant of a motor vehicle taken without consent.
This accused was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12.