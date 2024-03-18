Sault police wake up impaired driver, who then backs into police car

A 21-year-old suspect from the Sault has been charged after an early morning incident Saturday.

Members of the Sault Police Service responded to a 911 call around 3:45 a.m. about “a driver asleep at the wheel of their vehicle at the intersection of Lake Street and Trunk Road.”

Upon arrival, police parked in front and behind the suspect vehicle, then tried to wake them up.

“When awoken by officers, the driver reversed the vehicle into a police cruiser and continued to do so until officers were able to gain access to the vehicle through a window and put the vehicle in park,” police said in a news release Monday.

“None of the responding officers sustained physical injuries.”

The accused failed a roadside breath test and has been charged with impaired.

The accused was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court on April 15.

o Download our app to get local alerts on your device

o Get the latest local updates right to your inbox