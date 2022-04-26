Sault police warn counterfeit US currency is circulating in the city

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is warning residents to be extra careful when handling U.S. currency.

In a news release Tuesday, police said they recovered two fake American $50 bills from local businesses.

"Both bills have the same serial number on them," police said.

"For local businesses, and community members purchasing and selling items online, please be vigilant when accepting cash. Inspect the bill, often the material counterfeit currency is made with, doesn’t feel right. That can be a key indicator."

When inspecting a bill, residents should look closely at the details, including serial numbers and key markings on the bill.

"Taking extra time to thoroughly inspect money you are receiving can help protect you from becoming a victim," police said.

Anyone with information about counterfeit currency in the community is asked to report it by calling 705-949-6300.