Sault police warn drivers to slow down following complaints from crossing guards
The Sault Ste. Marie police service is urging drivers to slow down through school zones, after numerous complaints from city crossing guards.
According to the city police service, there's been several complaints about drivers who are not adhering to the stop signs of crossing guards, choosing to blow by them.
A Sault police traffic sergeant said there's been no serious injuries as of yet, but that's always a strong possibility.
"Especially with the road conditions in the winter, it takes that much longer to stop, so you have to be much more aware of what you're doing," said Sgt. Ray Magnan.
"You're putting the lives of precious children at risk when you're not paying attention."
Drivers caught not adhering to crossing guard stop signs can face up to $365 in fines and receive four demerit points to their licence.
-
Woodcroft wins first game as Oilers coach as Edmonton beat N.Y. 3-1Connor McDavid had a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers got new head coach Jay Woodcroft his first NHL win, defeating the New York Islanders 3-1 on Friday.
-
New website in Timmins lists top reasons to move to the cityAt one time, people had to flip open an Ontario road map to locate Timmins, but a new website makes it more convenient to pinpoint the city and what it has to offer.
-
Pedestrian struck by LRT in south EdmontonEmergency crews are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by an LRT Friday evening.
-
Canada's Grondin and O'Dine win bronze medal in mixed snowboard crossCanada's Eliot Grondin and Meryeta O'Dine have won the bronze medal in mixed team snowboard cross at the Beijing Olympics.
-
'Huge learning experience': Backcountry skier rescued in Jasper National Park after sudden injuryAn Alberta woman is thankful for emergency crews who could rescue her from the side of a mountain after she was injured while backcountry skiing and hopes others can learn from her experience.
-
Some provinces loosening COVID-19 health restrictions, but is endemic near?B.C.’s top doctor has hinted COVID-19 restrictions could be eased in time for Family Day, and some other provinces have already relaxed measures or announced plans to do so soon.
-
Chuckwagon driver Chad Harden successfully appeals suspension, will return to Calgary StampedeDisqualified from competing after a 2019 collision caused the death of one horse and injuries to three others, chuckwagon driver Chad Harden is now invited to compete at the Calgary Stampede this summer.
-
U.S. ramps up Ukraine warning, says Russia may invade any dayThe Biden administration on Friday escalated dire warnings of a possibly imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying it could happen at any moment, even as emergency diplomatic efforts continued.
-
Understanding the northern lights: Saskatchewan prof hopes to better predict space weatherA professor out of the University of Saskatchewan has become the first Canadian to win an honourary fellowship from the U.K. Royal Astronomical Society.