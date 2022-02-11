Sault police warn drivers to slow down following complaints from crossing guards

The Sault Ste. Marie police service is urging drivers to slow down through school zones, after numerous complaints from city crossing guards.

According to the city police service, there's been several complaints about drivers who are not adhering to the stop signs of crossing guards, choosing to blow by them.

A Sault police traffic sergeant said there's been no serious injuries as of yet, but that's always a strong possibility.

"Especially with the road conditions in the winter, it takes that much longer to stop, so you have to be much more aware of what you're doing," said Sgt. Ray Magnan.

"You're putting the lives of precious children at risk when you're not paying attention."

Drivers caught not adhering to crossing guard stop signs can face up to $365 in fines and receive four demerit points to their licence.