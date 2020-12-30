The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service says it received a call this afternoon about an aggressive bear in the city’s Hub trail area between Northern Avenue and Finn Hill.



Police say they have notified the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) and are advising residents who live or frequent the area to be extra-mindful of wildlife.



The section of he Hub Trail is located in a forested area near one of the city’s popular tobogganing areas.



Police have not yet confirmed details on the interaction that prompted the alert but want to ensure members of the public are aware should they have an encounter.



If you do encounter a bear and are concerned for your safety call 911 immediately.



If you encounter a nuisance bear that doesn’t present a safety concern please call the MNRF’s toll-free Bear Wise reporting line at 1-866-514-2327 (TTY 705-945-7641).