Sault police warn of fraudsters pretending to be police, claiming loved one is in jail
The Sault Police Service issued a fraud warning Thursday, involving scam artists pretending to be police.
In a news release, police said they knew of at least two incidents when residents have been called by someone claiming a loved one was in custody.
"Then the fraudsters are asking for money for the loved one's release," police said. "The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service will never demand money from you. If someone contacts you requesting money while also asking you not to tell anyone, it is a sign something is not right."
Anyone who receives such a call is asked to contact police by calling 705-949-6300.
"Do not share personal information with anyone you do not know over the phone," the release said. "Remember, you are not obligated to share your information with others. Do not be shy about asking the person on the phone questions about why they are requesting money or personal information."
Quickly ending a suspicious conversation is not rude, police said, but is a wise precaution.
"Protect yourself and your personal information at all times."
For more tips to protect yourself from fraud and identity theft, click here.
