Sault police warn of 'teddy bear program' scheme

Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is issuing a warning about a phone scam in the area after reports of calls requesting money.

At least three people have received phone calls asking for money to support a police-sponsored Teddy Bear Program, but the program is not currently running, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said in a news release Thursday morning.

Fortunately, no money was lost as all three potential victims declined the request.

"At no time will Sault Ste. Marie police contact people over the phone to request money," the agency said. "If someone contacts you requesting money while also asking you not to tell anyone, it is a sign something is not right. If you ever have any concerns about a potential scam or fraudulent activity, please contact police by calling 705-949-6300."

Police are reminding residents to not share personal information with anyone they don't know over the phone and there is no obligation to share information with others.

"Do not be shy about asking the person on the phone questions about why they are requesting money or personal information," police said. "If you have second thoughts, end the conversation. It is not rude, it is cautious. Protect yourself and your personal information at all times."

In the last week, two elderly women in Ontario have fallen prey to the "grandparent scam" where callers pretend to be family members in trouble with the law and needing money.