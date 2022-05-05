Sault postal workers looking to stamp out hunger

Following a two-year hiatus, Canada Post workers in Sault Ste. Marie are bringing back their Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

Letter carriers and their helpers will be making the rounds Saturday (May 7) collecting food and money for various charities in the Sault.

Mike Murphy, a Canada Post letter carrier and organizer of the event, said he and his coworkers were inspired by a national event of the same name in the U.S.

“We decided we wanted to get it started here in Sault Ste. Marie, and we found that the community embraces the event and our employees love to give back to the community in this way,” said Murphy.

The local Stamp Out Hunger food drive began in 2018 and Murphy said it was highly successful. The pandemic brought the campaign to a halt for two years, and he said they are anxious for its return.

Canada Post is asking people to leave their food donations by their mailbox on Saturday morning, where they will be picked up. Donations will be brought to St. Vincent Place, Soup Kitchen, Pauline’s Place, Salvation Army, Harvest Algoma, and Women in Crisis Algoma.

Among the most needed items are canned goods, peanut butter, pasta, pasta sauce and baby food.