Sault production company garners 27 Canadian Screen Awards nominations

It's not an easy feat for any company to launch in the midst of a pandemic, but a post-production company in Sault Ste. Marie is showing how to get it done.

Toronto-based Rolling Pictures launched its Sault office in 2020, where its remote team will see its work nominated for 27 awards at the upcoming Canadian Screen Awards.

"We've been able to develop an office here in Sault Ste. Marie that isn't just a shell, doesn't have the lowest common denominator in it, but it's really a shared experience between Toronto and the Sault," said Robert Peace, a company spokesperson.

Rolling Pictures North shares a large portion of the post-production work that its larger office in Toronto conducts.

According to the chief operating officer, Joe Serafini, that's a testament to how great a location Sault Ste. Marie has become for it.

"One of our long-time clients exclusively shoots productions in Sault Ste. Marie," said Serafini. "It wasn't long before we realized that the infrastructure that's here is fantastic. There's no question that from the Great Lakes of Huron and Superior, the environment is amazing for shooting."

Rolling Pictures is looking to capitalize on the momentum it's gained from the award nominations by attracting more movie productions to the city.

It's already got an in with Sault College, giving students from its production programs a start in the business.

According to Peace, it wants to grow the Sault's movie business workforce and put the city on the map for other companies looking to relocate.

"Special effects, graphics, animation, all those types of things, because we want to develop a hub up here in Sault Ste. Marie that can compete with other parts of the world and be complimentary to Sudbury and North Bay," he added.

Rolling Pictures will handle post-production for the Canadian Screen Awards, split between its Toronto and Sault Ste. Marie offices.

The award show is on April 10.