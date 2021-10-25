Sault protest calls for increased addictions, mental health supports

A group of community advocates were at Sault Ste. Marie's city hall Monday to demand action on addictions, mental health and homelessness.

The protest was held outside as city council held its Monday meeting.

The demonstration was planned by the group Addictions and Mental Health Advocates. They're calling for the city to press the provincial government harder for addictions and mental health funding.

The protest attracted around 40 to 50 people, and the event organizer is pleased with the turnout.

"I'm really happy that the Batchewana Band has decided to join us and put up their teepee," said Donna Desimon. "And they will be staying here until there's resolution. So there will be always somebody down here."

Activist Kelvin Boissoneau said they are determined not to leave until they get a response.

"We're not leaving here until we get answers and resolution and help for these people who are hurt inside and need that help getting homes, being warm, have a family, having something to eat every day," Boissoneau said.

In a statement to CTV News, Sault MPP Ross Romano pointed to the securing of funds for a withdrawal management services site earlier this year. Romano added he will continue to advocate for the community's most vulnerable.