Sault rehab facility delayed, now has spring opening

Sault Area Hospital's new rehab facility, officially called the Residential Withdrawal Management and Safe Beds, has been delayed and won't open until spring.

Construction of the $20-million, hospital-run facility was supposed to wrap up in December, but the project is experiencing delays.

“We’re looking at the spring of 2023," said Lisa Case, director of clinical programs at Sault Area Hospital

"But we know with supply chain and some challenges with the fabrication of some key components like air handling system and such, that we could experience either some advancement in that timeline, or reduction in that. We’re hoping for a reduction in that timeline.”

The facility will house 10 acute detox beds and 10 post-withdrawal beds, an increase of seven from the current space within the hospital.

“I would speak to the alternatives being hospitalization, incarceration or death," Case said.

"And quite frankly, we’ve seen way too much of all three of those in our community. I think it’s essential.”

Donna Desimon, who runs the Compassion Hub, is thrilled to see more being done to help those addicted to substances.

“Our clients would definitely benefit from that sort of environment,” Desimon said.

Though glad for more detox beds, she said more than four medically staffed are needed.

“They’re going in great strides, they’re doing all the right things," Desimon said.

"They just, hopefully in the future, will include more medical beds. I mean it’s a wonderful thing that they’re doing, and as well is much needed in this city.”