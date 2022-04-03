Sault research groups launch podcast focusing on northern success

A new podcast focusing on the successes of northern community leaders, entrepreneurs and organizations has been launched by two Sault Ste. Marie community organizations.

The NORDIK institute at Algoma University and Rural Agri-Innovation Network (RAIN) are collaborating for what's being called the Packsack Project, which will focus on the north's challenges and how people are finding solutions to overcome them.

"We're going to look at entrepreneurship, agriculture, healthcare and many other topics," said David Thompson, RAIN manager. "We felt that having a podcast explore that in a more longer format is better than the sound bites that we usually get."

Gayle Broad is a professor with the NORDIK institute, who is working on the podcast. She said northerners often hear of solutions working in southern Ontario, that don't translate well to the north.

"What I thought was, this was a chance to really look at this things that are working, that we can learn from and that other communities can learn from so that maybe advance the interests of northern Ontario," she added.

Episodes will be released every two weeks for its first season on Spotify or Apple Music. Episode one is already up.