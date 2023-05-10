Sault resident attacked after confronting thief, attempted murder charge laid

A 20-year-old Sault man is charged with attempted murder in the attack of a person who intervened after witnessing theft, police say.

An emergency call came in around midnight Wednesday about an attack in progress on Princeton Drive in Sault Ste. Marie, police said in a news release.

"The victim saw the accused steal property from a vehicle in the 0-100 block of Princeton Drive. An argument took place and the accused attacked the victim, kicking and punching them and cutting the victim several times with a knife," police said.

Officers arrived to find them both in the front yard of a home and could see the victim had injuries to their face, hands, chest and head.

The victim was taken to hospital for medical treatment and the accused was arrested.

"During a search, the accused was found to be in possession of property, including bank cards, that did not belong to them," police said.

In addition to the attempt to commit murder charge, the 20-year-old is also charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, having a weapon for a dangerous purpose, theft, having property obtained by crime and three counts of not complying with a probation order.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police said the accused and the victim are known to each other.

None of the charges has been proven in court.