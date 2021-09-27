Sault resident charged with organizing illegal gathering, faces $10K fine if convicted

Police in Sault Ste. Marie have charged a resident with organizing an illegal gathering earlier this year.

The gathering took place May 22, Sault police said, and the charges were laid Sept. 22.

"The investigation identified one person from Sault Ste. Marie … as having organized an illegal gathering in the area of Hughes Street," police said in a news release Monday.

"The charge of organizing the gathering falls under the Reopening Ontario Act."

A conviction for organizing an illegal gathering will result in a minimum fine of $10,000, police added.