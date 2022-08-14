Sault resident tried to pass forged cheque

Just before 5 p.m. on Aug. 11, Sault Ste. Marie police officers attended a business in the 0-100 block of Great Northern Road after receiving information someone was attempting to cash a forged cheque, according to a news release Friday.

Upon arrival officers identified the accused.

“A subsequent investigation determined the cheque for $850 had been reported stolen from Nepean, Ontario,” said police in the release.

The 27-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property and uttering a forged document.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in the Sault on Oct. 31 to answer to the charges.

The allegations have not been proven in court.