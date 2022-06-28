Sault resident wins $356K lotto prize
Donna Ralph of Sault Ste. Marie won 356,461.60 in the June 11 Lottario draw, the Ontario Lottery & Gaming Corp. said in a news release Tuesday.
Ralph said she has been playing the lottery for decades.
"I enjoy playing Lotto Max, Lotto 6/49, Ontario 49 and Lottario regularly," she is quoted as saying in a news release.
"This is my first big win."
The food industry worker found out she was a winner when she checked her ticket using the OLG app.
"I won $20 on the first two tickets I checked," Ralph said.
"When my boyfriend checked the third ticket for me, he said 'Oh my God!' … He must have checked the ticket three more times before showing me."
She shared the big news with her son right away.
"He gave me a big hug and told me he wished for me to have this moment every time he blows out a candle," Ralph said.
Donna plans to pay some bills and share her win with her family.
"The rest will be invested. I may plan a road trip with my boyfriend to celebrate," she said.
