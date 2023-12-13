Sault residents asked for input on waterfront plan

Tourism officials in Sault Ste. Marie want to hear from the public on what they would like to see on the city's waterfront.

The city and its tourism partners are creating a waterfront design plan with a goal of transforming it into a world class destination. The plan covers a section of waterfront, from the Bondar Marina to the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre.

Travis Anderson, director of tourism, said the aim is not only to support tourism, but to stimulate economic development in the downtown area.

"We're looking at ways to activate the waterfront, bring more visitors to the area," Anderson said.

"There could be opportunity for commercializing a portion of it and then also looking at connections between the waterfront and Queen Street."

Anderson said the waterfront is among the city's biggest tourism draws and the hope is to capitalize on that. A public information session is scheduled for Thursday night from 6-9 at Station Mall and the Downtown Plaza. Residents can also submit their feedback through the City of Sault Ste. Marie's website.

A final waterfront design plan is expected to be presented to the public by the end of March 2024.