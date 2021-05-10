Sault residents look to entertain, help community in second locked down Mother's Day

With many spending their second consecutive Mother's Day indoors, some in the Sault are looking to do their part to raise people's spirits.

For the non-profit Sault Ste. Marie Helping Hands, giving people in need a hand is nothing new.

But this year, its founder has given away over 70 gift cards from local restaurants and stores to families, mothers and grandmothers.

"If I could get a gift for every mother and grandmother, I certainly would, and I believe that they all deserve a gift," said Wendy Gutcher.

Gutcher has done similar giveaways like this in the past, but never nearly as many as 70 cards at once.

"For all the hard work that mothers and grandmothers do, whether you're biological or not, they deserve the respect and deserve to be treated special," Gutcher said.

Across the city, one woman has been doing her own part to help brighten people's day.

Kelly Cerenzia has painted over 200 rocks, each with Mother's Day messaging on them and placing them around town for people to pickup.

"Last year, I was laid off due to the pandemic, and my kids and I, we were going out and about a lot and I just started collecting rocks," Cerenzia said. "I Just started painting them so I could leave them places for people to find, so I could bring them joy along their travels."

Cerenzia has left her special Mother's Day rocks at a local restaurant in the city, to make it a bit easier for people to get.

"I don't have plans to stop anytime soon, we've been getting tons of compliments from the community about them," she said.

For music lovers, even the Sault Symphony Orchestra is looking to do their part. The symphony is offering a free, virtual concert Sunday night, coming on the heels of its first concert held back in March.

"We thought, hey it worked well, people liked it the first time, so it was, we needed to do another one I think, so here we are," said Louis St. Pierre, symphony president.

St. Pierre said this will be the first event it has had members in the United States perform as well, bringing the orchestra one step closer to some normality.

He adds the symphony is accepting donations for the event, slated for 7:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, Sault Helping Hands said it intends to hand out more gift cards, come Father's Day.