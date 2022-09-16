Sault residents upset shelter opened on their street without consultation

Frustration is growing in a Sault neighbourhood that's the location of the city's newest homeless shelter, one that opened without any consultation with residents.

Scott Macklem moved to George Street in December, a month before Verdi Hall became a temporary shelter for up to 45 men at a time.

Since then, he said the area is becoming less safe. Even those staying at the shelter have told him of the issues inside.

“We’ve seen so much when it comes to drug traffic, violence, and it’s out of hand,” said Macklem.

“I have one (shelter resident), he comes over all the time just to talk to me because he can’t stand it there with all the violence inside the Verdi… and the drug use and everything else.”

A few houses down from Macklem is Kylie Payeur, who has three children. The family's back yard is the usual gathering place for the street's many kids.

Now when they come over, there must be adult supervision at all times because her backyard is the lane where they regularly find drug paraphernalia.

She says it's difficult explaining to her kids what's going on when they see emergency personnel outside so often.

“I’m trying to give him the empathetic point of view," Payeur said.

"They’re not bad people, they’re just people that are struggling, but also he’s not old enough to understand that.”

Those in the area said they have sympathy for the people at the shelter and know it's providing a critical service. They are upset, however, that they weren't told a shelter would be in their back yards.

“It’s very frustrating -- it’s almost like all of a sudden it was kind of dropped on us," Payeur said.

"And it’s like, oh, there’s nothing you can really do.”

Luke Dufour is board chair of the Sault Ste. Marie DSSAB, which is responsible for the shelter. He said they weren't required to speak with residents before moving in to the Verdi.

“Consultation is a specific requirement of the planning act if there’s a rezoning to take place," Dufour said.

"That property was always zoned for that kind of use.”

Dufour said there are a number of misconceptions about the shelter. For example, some believe it is a last chance place for people who are kicked out of other shelters.

He said that is "completely false" and that this is the only place for homeless men in the city.

The temporary location will remain in place until at least next summer, when a new homeless shelter for men is built on Wellington Street.