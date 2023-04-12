Sault road resurfacing project receives provincial funding
The City of Sault Ste. Marie is receiving $3 million from the Ontario Government for the resurfacing of Carmen's Way.
The funding comes from the province's Connecting Links Program, which is designed to help maintain municipal roads and bridges that connect to provincial highways.
"In four years, this would bring our total Connecting Links funding to just shy of $12 million,” said Sault Ste. Marie MPP Ross Romano.
“Almost the maximum every single year and the full amount that our community has asked for.”
Carmen's Way links Highway 17 to the International Bridge.
Mayor Matthew Shoemaker told CTV News the road has seen better days.
“Carmen’s Way is in poor condition, very poor condition, for anyone who drives on it,” said Shoemaker.
“This will help us resurface, hopefully, the entire thing from Queen Street to Second Line,"
City staff said they are hoping to award the tender for the Carmen's Way project in June, with construction tentatively set to begin in July.
