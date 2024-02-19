Sault robbery suspect tried to hit victim with baseball bat, police say

A 39-year-old man is accused of breaking into a vehicle in Sault Ste. Marie then trying to hit the owner with a baseball bat when confronted, police say.

An emergency call about a robbery in the 100 block of Great Northern Road came into 911 around 7 a.m. Feb. 15, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said in a news release.

The 39-year-old suspect allegedly stole some items from the vehicle and fled before police arrived.

Officers found the man nearby in the 100 block of Oryme Street and arrested him.

During a search of the suspect, he was found to have stolen mail from the 0-100 block of Great Northern Road.

The accused is charged with robbery with theft, assault with a weapon, theft from mail sent by post, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, three counts of failing to comply with a probation order, failing to comply with a release order and failing to attend court while on a release order.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.