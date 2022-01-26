Sault's Big Wish Lottery gets extension

A health centre in Sault Ste. Marie has taken an unusual step in its efforts to continue fundraising during the pandemic.

The Group Health Centre has been granted an extension for its Big Wish Lottery by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, citing complications from the province re-implementing its capacity restrictions.

"It had a huge impact on our in-person ticket selling locations, we had to pull out so those businesses could meet capacity requirements, some businesses had to close," said Giordan Zin, spokesperson for the Group Health Centre.

The health centre said it had received numerous questions from those who purchased tickets before the extension.

Those will still be valid, but the Group Health Centre said it's also offering refunds.

The remainder of its tickets will all be sold online. The deadline for the lottery is Feb. 15.