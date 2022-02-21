Sault's bushplane centre awakens from pandemic slumber

The Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre in Sault Ste. Marie is looking ahead to a busy year.

With COVID-19 shutdowns over and other public health measures set to expire soon, organizers say several events are planned between now and spring.

The Bushplane Centre opened at full capacity to Family Day crowds, with parents and children lining up to take in the displays. Edie Suriano, marketing and promotions manager, said with capacity limits dropped, wedding season is off to an early start after two very slow years.

"We did have two very small weddings in the last two years," said Suriano.

"Our capacity is 300 and we have not been able to do that. This year, it is going to happen … So there's going to be a lot of happy brides and grooms this year at the Bushplane."

Suriano said there will be a new exhibit at the Bushplane Heritage Centre from Science North, which will launch on March 4.

She added staff is also planning some events for March Break.