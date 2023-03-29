Sault’s latest Habitat homeowners ready to move in

A family in Sault Ste. Marie who fled the civil war in Syria has become the area’s newest Habitat for Humanity homeowners. The Barakat family moved to Canada in 2016 as refugees, and are now ready to move into their new home and onto to a new chapter of their lives.

Staff from Habitat for Humanity Sault Ste. Marie & Area, donors and local dignitaries joined the Barakats for a ribbon cutting ceremony and to help them celebrate.

"We are very excited for our new home," said Ahmad Barakat.

"A home accessible for (my) wheelchair, more space, especially for the kids, they have a backyard. We are very, very excited."

Ahmad suffered a spinal injury years ago and he depends on a wheelchair for mobility. He and his wife, Manal, are expecting their fourth child in May.

"I feel like a special something has happened to me and my life," said Manal.

"New chapter to my life and my family's life."

Katie Blunt, Habitat for Humanity Sault Ste. Marie & Area’s executive director, said the Barakats applied for a ‘Habitat home’ in the past, but were deemed ineligible for various reasons – adding this family's story should serve as encouragement for families in similar situations.

"They kept applying, and now they're successful, now they own a Habitat home," said Blunt.

"If you're not eligible for a ‘Habitat home’ at one point, please continue applying, because you could be eligible in the future."

To stay up-to-date about Sault-area Habitat for Humanity projects, follow them on Twitter.

Today was the start of a brand new chapter for Ahmad and Manal's family!����



Read all about their Dedication Ceremony in our new blog post:https://t.co/Z6PbIAbyJz