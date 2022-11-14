Sault’s Moonlight Magic returns

This year’s Moonlight Magic event in Sault Ste. Marie will be the first since pandemic restrictions were lifted.

The event, which in the past has signalled the beginning of the holiday buying season, kicks off Thursday night with the lighting of the giant Christmas tree. With cross-border shopping made easier this year with the lifting of restrictions at the International Bridge, officials are hoping the 'shop local' message still resonates.

“I can’t stress enough how important it is to continue to focus on the ‘love local’ concept of keeping your money local and really helping our businesses to survive,” said Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce President Rory Ring.

“In Canada, the small and medium-sized enterprises are the backbone of our economy. They create 95 per cent of the jobs.”

The Sault Ste. Marie Downtown Association’s executive director, Salvatore Marchese, told CTV News he believes the shop local message has indeed been heard.

“The push that we made to shop local is still having an effect, and people are seeing the value of their own community,” he added.

Ring said small and medium-sized businesses rely on the holiday season for more than 50 per cent of their annual revenue and he’s hoping for a successful season.

The Christmas tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Nov. 17. The downtown section of Queen Street will be closed to vehicles beginning at 3:00 p.m., with a number of activities planned throughout the downtown.

A number of stores will be open late.

More information on the event can be found on its Facebook page or follow the Sault Ste. Marie Downtown Association.