Sault's new Indigenous university prepares for National Truth and Reconciliation Day
Sault Ste. Marie’s Indigenous university, Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig or SKG, is teaming up with Indigenous Tourism Ontario for a weekend of observance and activities commemorating National Truth and Reconciliation Day. It coincides with the grand opening of the university, which is accepting its first cohort this year.
The community is invited to participate in a full-day of ceremonies, panel discussions and workshops. There will be guest speakers on site along with dancers and singers along with tours of the new university campus.
“That evening, we are concluding the day at the Silver Creek Golf Course with a spectacular drone show. Silver Creek is in Garden River First Nation and it will be just beautifully amazing with 200 drones flying over the night sky, telling the story of truth & reconciliation,” Lindsey Ackland, Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig’s communication manger, told CTV News.
National Truth and Reconciliation Day is on Sept. 30; another full day of activities is planned for the following day at the Machine Shop, where there will be music and food and craft vendors.
