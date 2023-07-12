Sault's Queen Street overhaul on hold

Sault Ste. Marie's Downtown Association will consider a request from city council to survey its members on whether they would be willing to extend their business hours. This comes as council considers an $18 million overhaul of the downtown section of Queen Street.

The proposed changes include resurfacing Queen Street, replacing street furniture, planting trees, new street lights, bike lanes and reduced speed limits. Councillor Angela Caputo said while there is concern among some councillors about the price estimate for the project, she sees it as a necessary expense.

"I think this is a necessary project if we are going to see the revitalization of downtown," she said.

"But I do think that there's more than just the piece of the road. I think that the merchants need to be involved in this revitalization as well."

To that end, Caputo said she wants to know how many businesses would consider staying open beyond the typical ‘9 to 5’ work day. A motion to that effect will be presented at this week's Downtown Association Board meeting.

Nicholas Rosset is the association’s chair and he who also owns a store on Queen Street. He told CTV News he would consider adjusting his hours if it made good business sense.

"For us personally, we would be willing to extend those hours if the business justifies it," he said.

"As long as it's financially viable to do it, we would be absolutely willing to adjust our hours."

The Queen Street reconstruction project has been deferred to the July 31 council meeting.