Sault's Rotaryfest returns this summer for festival's 100th anniversary

The Rotary Club of Sault Ste. Marie has announced that Rotaryfest, the Sault’s summer festival, will be returning to Clergue Park from July 14-16.

The event will also celebrate the festival's 100th anniversary.

“The committee is working hard,” festival co-chair Paul Walz said in a news release.

“We are ecstatic to be returning to Clergue Park. We are planning the return to our normal festival with live bands, ribbers, vendors, a parade and fun for the whole family.”

The club is planning the festival in accordance with provincial and Algoma Public Health guidelines, and expect this year’s event will be able to proceed as usual, barring any further lockdowns and restrictions.

“It feels wonderful,” festival co-chair Rod Goodall said in the release about returning to a traditional Rotaryfest.

“We’ve had nothing of this size since 2019 and everybody’s ready. The Rotarians are ready, and certainly the public is ready. Everybody wants to get out, they want to celebrate, and they want to support the good works Rotary is doing in our community.”

In 1922, the first Community Night parade was held by the Rotary Club as a fundraiser to purchase a car for the city nurse. In the past century, the parade has grown and evolved into a three-day festival that hosts thousands of people of all ages.

“At the heart of our Rotary Club is the desire to better the lives of the citizens of Sault Ste. Marie. The festival not only emanates from that calling, but is also our way of thanking the countless Saultites who help us fulfill it,” said president Michael Stone.

“Like many non-profit organizations, we relied heavily on our community’s support to survive COVID. We don’t want to wait another year to say thank you for their immense generosity, so it is all hands on deck to make this year’s festival a reality.”