Sault's Station Mall to spend $60M creating food and entertainment centre

Management at Station Mall in Sault Ste. Marie have announced a $60 million plan to transform the former Sears location early next year.

"The idea is that we want to bring Station Mall into the modern times," said Robert Carter of StratonHunter Group, a hospitality advisory company hired by the mall to help transform the property.

"The mall dynamics have changed dramatically and we know that food and food areas are a huge draw to bring people into the mall as well as enhancing the retail environment."

To that end, Carter said the property will be turned into an ‘eatertainment complex,’ featuring a full-service sports bar and restaurant, as well as other amenities such as video games and children's activities.

"It will be an environment that has multiple attractions to families, to young adults, to folks going out for a dinner date night, combined with entertainment and a culinary experience," he said, comparing the concept to The Rec Room run by Cineplex.

Carter said there are ongoing conversations about the Sears property, as well as the former Walmart location on the other side of the mall.

"There's the Sears box that is primarily where the 'eatertainment' environment will be, including the potential for a patio facing the waterfront, as well," said Carter.

SHOW OF CONFIDENCE

"And then on the former Walmart site, there's additional conversations around some food environment, grocery aspects from that standpoint, as well."

Rory Ring, president and CEO of the Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce, said the $60 million investment is a show of confidence in the local economy.

"These types of investments are not done on a whim," said Ring.

"They are done through proper study and forecasting and understanding the markets of which they are entering."

Ring said the development will have a positive impact on other downtown businesses.

"We'll be finding people that will come to Sault Ste. Marie to the Station Mall, and businesses will now have to think how they capture the same consumer," said Ring.

"It will, I think, up the game for many of our businesses, and that rising tide will lift all boats. So, it's a very positive thing."

Also part of the plan is the installation of electric vehicle charging stations in the parking lot. Management at Station Mall is hoping to complete construction in early 2024.