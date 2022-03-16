Sault's Team Jacobs announce end of curling partnership

Sault Ste. Marie's Team Jacobs, led by Brad Jacobs, announced Wednesday they are splitting up.

Jacobs, Marc Kennedy, E.J. Harnden and Ryan Harnden made the announcement on Twitter.

“After three great seasons with Marc and 13 amazing years with Brad, E.J., and Ryan playing together, our journey has come to an end,” the post said.

While Jacobs is taking a year away from competitive curling, the other three said they would be joining other teams and would announce details in the near future.

"We knew that at some point this time would come and as hard as it is, it is on our own terms," the post said.

"Our curling journey is ending, but we will always be part of each other's personal journey moving forward and that is most important to us all."

They hope to finish on a winning note, the post said, "but more important than anything, we will be enjoying every second of our time on the ice together."