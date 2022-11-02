Sault school bus driver charged with careless driving

Sault police have charged a 57-year-old school bus driver with careless driving after colliding with a backhoe on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 300-block of Second Line West in front of 'Fire Hall No.2'.

No students were on board at the time of the collision, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said in a news release.

"Upon arrival, officers observed a school bus (that) had collided with a backhoe. The backhoe was being operated in a marked construction area," police said.

"The driver of the school bus was taken to hospital to ensure they did not have any physical injuries. The operator of the backhoe did not sustain any physical injuries."

This comes just days after Sault police warned that "incredibly dangerous" driving behaviour persists in the city when it comes to vehicles passing stopped school buses. Read more on that here.